News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity(April Schreiber)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber.

The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers.

They believe it is a 6 or 8-pointer. April said it took a while to remove the fencing. It was also wrapped around its neck and was cutting into him.

They do plan to have a head mount made.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of...
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell has reportedly signed a contract extension with the...
REPORTS: Wisconsin targeting Luke Fickell as next head coach
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of...
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
Mostly cloudy and cooler on Sunday. A winter storm could produce snow in the Northwoods, while...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast