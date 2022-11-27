Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber.

The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers.

They believe it is a 6 or 8-pointer. April said it took a while to remove the fencing. It was also wrapped around its neck and was cutting into him.

They do plan to have a head mount made.

