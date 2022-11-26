First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mostly cloudy and a bit chilly tonight with temps slipping back through the 30s. (WSAW)

Good travel weather is on tap for Sunday in our area, while rain showers will be possible in southern Wisconsin. Rain is a good bet at major airports in Chicago, Detroit, and the east coast. This could cause some minor delays with flights. Back closer to home, clouds with breaks of sun are possible on Sunday. Cooler with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s.

More clouds than breaks of sun and cooler Sunday. (WSAW)

A dry start to the work week on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Snow north, while rain showers south are expected starting Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure will track into the region Tuesday evening. Snow in the north, rain to the south. (WSAW)

Attention turns to the next winter storm aiming for the Badger State Tuesday into Wednesday. Low pressure will be gathering moisture on Monday back across the Rockies and turn northeast toward the western Great Lakes on Tuesday morning. The track of the low has it crossing through the southern half of the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. With this trajectory, locations to the north and west of Wausau could pick up accumulating snow starting Tuesday morning, lasting into late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. From Wausau south and east, it is warm enough for rain showers Tuesday into Tuesday evening, then mix with and change to snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Some minor snowfall could occur in central Wisconsin, although the main issues could be icy and possibly snow-covered roads central and south, while snow-covered and hazardous travel conditions would be a better bet in the north. We are monitoring Tuesday into Wednesday morning for possible First Alert Weather Days due to impacts on travel.

Light to moderate snow could fall Wednesday morning in the area. (WSAW)

The Euro and GFS models show the best chances of a few inches or more of snow to be NW of Wausau. (WSAW)

As the low pressure shifts away on Wednesday, brisk northwest winds will affect the region. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible Wednesday late morning into the early evening. This could lead to a few power outages and cause holiday decorations to be blown around. A colder day Wednesday with morning highs in the upper 20s, dropping back into the upper 10s to low 20s by the later stages of the afternoon.

Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible Wednesday late AM into the early evening. (WSAW)

Dry conditions and chilly for Thursday and Friday with some sun. Highs in the mid 30s. A chance of light snow or snow showers Friday night into early Saturday in the Northwoods. Next Saturday, December 3rd, is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Highs will be mostly in the 30s for the next several days. (WSAW)

