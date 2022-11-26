News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship

Wisconsin beat Nebraska Friday night 3-1.
Wisconsin beat Nebraska Friday night 3-1.(WSAW)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are Big Ten Champions!

Wisconsin beat Nebraska tonight 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-19) in Lincoln to claim the conference crown.

This is Wisconsin’s 4th straight conference championship.

UW was led by Devyn Robinson who had 16 kills, Sarah Franklin added 12 kills.

Wisconsin plays at Ohio State Saturday to finish out the regular season.

The NCAA Tournament begins on December 1st.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
WSAW announces holiday favorites cartoon line-up

Latest News

Winter Wonderland collects food for pantries
Winter Wonderland collects food for pantries
Holiday lights
Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
Black Friday shoppers checked out deals at Kohl's in Rib Mountain
Black Friday shoppers score big discounts