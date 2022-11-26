5th annual ‘Shop Small Week’ kicks off in downtown Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - From the Mitchell Public Square and on, the streets of downtown Stevens Point were filled with eager shoppers with the start of the fifth annual ‘Shop Small Week’.

And it didn’t take long for stores to get busy.

“The reception has been amazing,” says Rubina Martini, Founder/Co-Owner, Process. “We’ve had so many people come through. From people we know, from the community to new faces. Really get to know us and get to know them, so it’s been a wonderful first start.”

Shoppers are encouraged to pick up a passport where, with no purchase necessary, can get a stamp from each store they visit. If shoppers collect all the stamps, they are eligible to win various prizes, including more money to spend at eligible stores. While the passports help the shoppers, they also help spread awareness of all Stevens Point has to offer.

“We hear every single day, I didn’t even know that place was downtown or I didn’t know that’s what they had in there,” says Tara Manzke, Owner, Bria Bella & Co. And I think that’s really cool because you can be here for a really long time and not know all that you have in your downtown Point.”

Although it may seem like each business is competing with one another, that’s not the case. As the small business community of downtown is as close one.

“There’s no words. It’s amazing as a business owner to see our community rally together,” says Manzke. “We have such a supportive, loving community that I feel like they show up for things like this.”

“It’s days like this, weeks like this, that really show how tight and supportive that community is,” says Martini.

Shop Small Week will run through December 3rd. Passports can now be picked up at either the Stevens Point Area Gift Shop or Bria Bella & Co.

For more information on Shop Small Week, click here.

