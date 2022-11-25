News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WisDOT seeking public input on Clark County resurfacing project

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting in effort to gather input on a proposed project.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.

Additional information and materials is available on WisDOT’s website, HERE.

Comments should be provided by Dec. 16, 2022, by emailing daniel.rambo@dot.wi.gov or by mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation         

718 W. Clairemont Ave.         

Eau Claire, WI 54701         

Attn.: Dan Rambo

According to the media release from WisDOT, WisDOT is proposing:

From the Rock Creek Bridge to West Hunt Street in Greenwood:

  • Removing 3.25 inches of existing asphalt and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt pavement.
  • Replacing sidewalk curb ramps and making spot curb and gutter repairs.
  • Placing pavement markings.

From West Hunt Street in Greenwood north to WIS 29 East:

  • Removing 2.25 inches of the existing pavement and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt pavement.
  • Replacing cattle passes no longer in use with culvert pipes.
  • Extending a box culvert north of Greenwood and replacing the structure’s wings.
  • Overlaying the Popple River Bridge deck with concrete, repairing the concrete surface on the bridge abutments, repairing scour and replacing a bridge wing wall.
  • Cleaning or replacing culverts.
  • Cleaning ditches.
  • Replacing or adjusting guardrail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Macys Parade
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Sunshine will be common on Friday with temperatures about 10 degrees above average.
First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine and milder
Mostly sunny & pleasant for Friday. Even milder on Saturday. Snow showers could affect parts of...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
- 7 Things You Need to Know 11-25-22
- 7 Things You Need to Know 11-25-22