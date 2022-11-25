News and First Alert Weather App
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)(Bryan Bennett | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA, has been suspended without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Rhyan is eligible to return to the Packers active roster on Monday, Jan. 9th after the team’s final regular season game vs. the Detroit Lions.

Rhyan is currently the Packers third-string right guard, his only appearance this season was in week nine vs. the Lions.

