Sayner-Star Lake hosts inaugural holiday celebration

SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - Sayner-Star Lake will be filled with holiday cheer on Dec. 3rd from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. for the inaugural Hometown Holiday Celebration to celebrate the community.

The Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Plum Lake Library, Plum Lake Volunteer Fire Department & Plum Lake Ambulance, Plum Lake Woman’s Club, Plum Lake Lions Club, Sayner-Star Lake Lions Club, and Community Choir are all coming together to make this an incredibly special event.

“We truly wanted to bring everyone in the community together to show our mutual appreciation for what a wonderful place Sayner-Star Lake is,” says Helen Bryner, Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Events Committee Chair. “We want people to bring the entire family. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Guests can expect caroling, live music by 2 Miles South, hot cocoa, warm food, and photos with Santa. There will be sleigh rides and crafts for the whole family, including pine cone bird feeders and a cookie decorating station.

“Our little neck of the woods is so incredibly special,” said Jessica Drallmeier, President of the Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce. “It’s because of the enthusiasm and dedication of our Chamber, leaders like Helen, and the community organizations themselves that Sayner-Star Lake is able to shine as brightly as we do and produce these special events.”

