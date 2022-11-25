Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years.

Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.

Korrin Black, Co-Coordinator of the Friends Thanksgiving Dinner says, “We’ve got real gravy, real potatoes, homemade stuffing, the works. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers and donors.”

70 volunteers lined the tables of the church to prepare home-cooked meals for Thanksgiving, with many more volunteering to drive meals out to people who may not have the means to make it down to the church for dinner.

“So we have people who, maybe they don’t have family or friends area. Maybe they don’t have the means to put on the big dinner just for themselves or people who just want to come for the socializing,” says Black.

Volunteer John Johnkoski has been volunteering for the dinner for four years, “It’s one of the key things about our church and I’m thrilled to see so many volunteers who don’t belong to our church here with us. Now that we’ve been doing it, I don’t think we’ll ever stop.”

Kay Weiss is a volunteer who just wants to show the importance of volunteering. “We have so much and it’s nice to give back to people that don’t.” Weiss, along with her family of 10 across three generations, all assisted with various tasks from cooking the meals to delivering them.

Black and other event organizers also gave credit to Pick N Save for donating 19 turkeys to the cause.

