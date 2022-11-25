First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine and milder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season is upon us and the weather will be cooperating for Friday. Sunshine will be common for the day with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s.

A starlit sky Friday night and tranquil with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.

The next storm system rolling across the Midwest will be staying mostly to our south. (WSAW)

Rain will impact major cities like Chicago, Detroit, and New York on Sunday. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday could feature some snow in the region. Low pressure tracking out of the Rockies is forecast to move northeast toward the western Great Lakes. Indications are for light snow or snow to impact the region starting Tuesday, continuing into Tuesday night, then tapering off on Wednesday from west to east. At this time, it is too early to say how much snowfall may impact the region and we are monitoring this storm system to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be necessary. Be sure to check back for updates. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s, while in the upper 20s Wednesday.

A winter storm might bring snow to the region starting on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow could impact the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow might be around on Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will exit on Wednesday. (WSAW)

In the wake of this possible winter storm, Thursday and next Friday feature intervals of sun and clouds. Highs around 30 on Thursday, while in the low to mid 30s on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.