DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes.

Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says.

“From northern waterfalls to the Lake Michigan shoreline and southern forests to the Dalles of the St. Croix River, there’s no shortage of fun in Wisconsin’s four corners,” DNR Parks Director Steve Schmelzer said.

The 2023 stickers and passes give residents access to the state’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails and are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31. Vehicle admission passes are required for all vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas along with some state forest and trail parking areas, the DNR says.

Admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. For households with additional vehicles, stickers can be purchased for $15.50 for in-state residents and $20.50 for non-residents. Wisconsin senior citizens can purchase stickers for $13. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

State trail passes are required for residents ages 16 and older who are biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling but not for individuals walking or hiking.

Admission stickers can be purchased online, over the phone and at state park and forest properties, according to the DNR. More information on purchasing admission stickers can be found on the DNR’s website.

