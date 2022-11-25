News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip

(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Band will be performing in the Rose Bowl Parade along with student musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East.

The band is looking for some community support by selling unique holiday ornaments for $10 each. The ornaments feature the band’s name with the iconic Rose Bowl logo in the center and ‘Pasadena 2023′ below it.

The cost for each student to make the trip to perform in The Tournament of Roses Parade is around $2,500. The D.C.E. Band greatly appreciates any contributions made.

For more information or to purchase an ornament, visit the DCE Band Facebook page or email jfinnegan@dce.k12.wi.us.

D.C. Everest Band selling ornaments to support Rose Bowl trip.
D.C. Everest Band selling ornaments to support Rose Bowl trip.(D.C. Everest Band)

