Black Friday shoppers score big discounts

Black Friday shoppers checked out deals at Kohl's in Rib Mountain
Black Friday shoppers checked out deals at Kohl's in Rib Mountain(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Black Friday sales happening in stores and online across the country is a shopper’s paradise. The National Retail Federation expects more than 166 million shoppers over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Some thrifty shoppers went to Kohl’s to try to score the best Black Friday deals they could find. “Just save as much as possible and get as much as possible at a reasonable price,” said one Kohl’s shopper.

Many shoppers went into the store already knowing what they wanted to buy. “Shoes, purses, clothes, toys, for the kids,” said another shopper.

Some Black Friday deals included 35-50% off clothing and appliance discounts. “They had flannel hoodies for $12 a piece and t-shirts for $6.99. It was amazing. Our kid’s Christmas shopping is done,” said a shopper preparing for Christmas.

Successful shoppers shared the discounts they were able to get. “We got the 10% on home and 15% for other purchases and then $90 in Kohl’s cash,” said a shopper.

However, some people aborted their mission after seeing the long line of shoppers waiting to check out. “We aren’t big shoppers. The line scared us away,” said one couple.

Of the 166 million people who plan to shop Black Friday through Monday, about 64 million say they’ll be shopping on Cyber Monday.

