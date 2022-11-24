News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point trots into turkey day

More than 700 participants ran in the first-ever Stevens Point turkey trot
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Runners had their ‘turk’ cut out for them this morning at the first-ever turkey trot in Stevens Point.

Hundreds of runners hit the streets near Stevens Point Area Senior High School to run the five-mile race, two-mile race, or two-mile walk. There was also a ‘dog jog’ where people could bring their pets along to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.

Turkey trot events across the state bring out around 30,000 people each year.

Race organizers say the Stevens Point turkey trot saw a great turnout from the community. Festival Foods Representative Carolynn Hietala says, ”Yeah, it’s greater than what we expected it to be. We wanted to shoot for around 400 participants and as of this morning we have 750 registered so that’s awesome.”

Proceeds from participating in the turkey trot will benefit The Portage County Boys & Girls Club and the Stevens Point YMCA.

