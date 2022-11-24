News and First Alert Weather App
Special Olympics Wisconsin knocking down pins to close out 2022

(Source: Pexels)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin will close out the 2022 calendar year with its State Bowling Tournament on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in suburban Wausau. This will be the largest-ever bowling tournament hosted by Special Olympics Wisconsin.

More than 900 qualifiers who placed first, second, or third within their respective Regional League are eligible to advance to the State competition. Athletes can compete in singles, doubles, team, and/or ramp competition over the two-day tournament.

The SOWI Health Team is also ready to provide hands-on Healthy Athletes offerings at the event. MedFest and Healthy Hearing will take place on Saturday, while Fitness Activation Station will be held on Sunday.

Volunteers for the event are still needed. It is great for families, students, sports teams, youth and community service clubs, businesses seeking outreach opportunities, and more.

Shifts are available all weekend, and all volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. For more information on the tournament or to register as a volunteer, click here.

