Granite Peak Ski Resort’s opening day brings out hundreds of skiers

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Skiers and snowboarders got an early taste of winter during Granite Peak Ski Resorts’ opening day on Wednesday.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since it closed,” said Jameson Cain, a skier.

The ski resort opens its slopes the day before Thanksgiving to give the community a head start on their winter sporting. “We really like to let our locals get out on the hill first,” says Greg Fisher, General Manager at Granite Peak. “We had about, I would say, a good 100 people in line for that first chair.”

Snowmaking for opening day was different than in previous years too.

“We did it a little differently than we normally do,” says Fisher. “We’re really focusing on the biggest part of the hill which is right in the middle. Our widest trails are Sundance and Mystery and Meadows.”

Skiers couldn’t contain their thrill for the slopes. “I mean, it’s perfect weather, parks perfect and it’s just completely awesome out here today,” said Cain.

Skier Kasen Hulstrom says he just wants to test his skills on the slopes, “I’m so glad to be back here. Can’t wait for more of the season to come. I’m loving the jumps. I’m loving the rails. I’m loving the boxes. So much fun to shred the hills with some friends.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.