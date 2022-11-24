First Alert Weather: Overcast to gobble up the forecast for Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Be extra cautious when hitting the roads Thanksgiving morning as icy roads and low visibilities will be possible through the mid-morning hours. Patchy and locally dense fog developing Thanksgiving morning, reducing visibilties as low as a quarter mile. Fog may freeze, and could create areas of black ice. This process is called ‘freezing fog’, which occurs when surface temperatures fall at or below 32°, and the moisture from the fog contacts the surface, thus creating ice. Slow down, and allow for extra space between vehicles when traveling.

Ice will thaw as daytime temperatures warm towards 42°. No travel impacts expected starting mid to late morning. A cold front passes through the Badger State this Turkey Day, and will expand cloud cover. Plan for overcast skies for the day, with chances for a light rain or drizzle. A brief snow showers is possible across parts of Northern Wisconsin during the afternoon. As temperatures fall overnight, any left over moisture on the roads from light rain could freeze. Be cautious if traveling late night.

Clouds to clear overnight. Sunshine returns for Black Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be breezy in wake of the front. Sunshine continues for the first half of the weekend. A warm front will cut through late late Friday night, allowing for warmer air to flow into the state. Mostly sunny Saturday, but highs much warming, possibly making a run to 50°. Warm weather will be short-lived as a strong cold front follows for Sunday.

Cold air quickly returns for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs to fall back to the 30s. Precipitation will likely fall with the low pressure system and cold front Sunday. Light snow may fall early Sunday morning, but as temperatures warm above freezing, snow will transition to a wintry mix. Possible snow accumulations during the morning hours. Travel impacts will be possible.

Looking ahead to next week as you make your way back to work, Mother Nature greets us with falling temperatures and a possible snow system Tuesday and Wednesday. We will keep an eye on this forecast in the coming days.

