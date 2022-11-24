Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death.

“Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled.

Miller, the executive director at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS), says it didn’t have to happen.

“They thought that there was a cat in each carrier.”

Six cats and one kitten were found left outside the back door of the ambulatory surgical center across from the humane society. There were no blankets or insulation.

Miller believes they were left over the weekend when temperatures dropped into the single digits. Unfortunately, the discovery would come too late.

“They had all huddled together and froze to death.”

Miller doesn’t know if it was a mistake since the crates were left where they couldn’t be easily seen.

“I’m not sure what the person, or people, were thinking in leaving them there. Unfortunately, those cats didn’t stand a chance.”

“If they had been left at our front door or back door, a staffer would have discovered them and all of these cats would’ve been alive. We do believe that they did belong to someone because three of them were wearing collars,” Miller said.

Miller says the shelter has seen an unbelievable uptick in animal abandonments.

“Since the beginning of January we have seen a 500% increase in abandonments and 700% increase in impoundments resulting from abandonment or neglect.”

What the Oshkosh Area Humane Society wants people to know is that there are options instead of leaving an animal out trapped in the conditions.

“These animals do not deserve to suffer. We would really like people to understand that we are all here to help. There’s a building full of compassionate staff and volunteers, and all you have to do is call or email, contact on Facebook or social media. Ask for help,” Miller said.

The OAHS is currently working with local law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

