News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says 6 cats and a kitten were abandoned outside of an ambulatory center across the street from its animal shelter.
By Emily Beier
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death.

“Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled.

Miller, the executive director at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS), says it didn’t have to happen.

“They thought that there was a cat in each carrier.”

Six cats and one kitten were found left outside the back door of the ambulatory surgical center across from the humane society. There were no blankets or insulation.

Miller believes they were left over the weekend when temperatures dropped into the single digits. Unfortunately, the discovery would come too late.

“They had all huddled together and froze to death.”

Miller doesn’t know if it was a mistake since the crates were left where they couldn’t be easily seen.

“I’m not sure what the person, or people, were thinking in leaving them there. Unfortunately, those cats didn’t stand a chance.”

“If they had been left at our front door or back door, a staffer would have discovered them and all of these cats would’ve been alive. We do believe that they did belong to someone because three of them were wearing collars,” Miller said.

Miller says the shelter has seen an unbelievable uptick in animal abandonments.

“Since the beginning of January we have seen a 500% increase in abandonments and 700% increase in impoundments resulting from abandonment or neglect.”

What the Oshkosh Area Humane Society wants people to know is that there are options instead of leaving an animal out trapped in the conditions.

“These animals do not deserve to suffer. We would really like people to understand that we are all here to help. There’s a building full of compassionate staff and volunteers, and all you have to do is call or email, contact on Facebook or social media. Ask for help,” Miller said.

The OAHS is currently working with local law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave
Medford woman killed in Clark County crash now identified
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

Latest News

Be safe when drinking during holiday weekend
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
Increase in Bar Activity before Holiday
Increase in Bar Activity before Holiday
Family genetic health testing
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb