News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.

There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.

Police believe the lone shooter is dead.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

2022 NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars
2022 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
Carmen Vazquez is among numerous employees speaking out after being told the sexual assault...
Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield transferring sexual assault examination services to Weston center
Cars on Wisconsin highway
Safe driving tips for holiday travel
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of...
Brewers trade Renfroe to Angels for 3 pitchers