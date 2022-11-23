News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Longtime GOP Sen. Alberta Darling says she’ll step down

State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature.

Darling, a River Hills Republican, will step down Dec. 1. Her departure means Republicans won't have a supermajority in the chamber at least until a special election is held to fill the seat representing south Milwaukee.

Darling has been in the Senate since 1992 after first serving a single term in the Assembly.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Rib Mountain State Park
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of...
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree...
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news...
Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months