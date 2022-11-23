News and First Alert Weather App
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state

(NBC15)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October.

As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of October. They also decreased or stayed the same in all 35 of Wisconsin’s largest cities during the month. Additionally, 71 out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin saw unemployment rates decrease or stay the same in October with 10 out of the 72 seeing rates decrease throughout the year.

Wausau is considered a metropolitan area in Wisconsin, joining the likes of Green Bay, Eau Claire, and Sheboygan among others. The Wausau metropolitan area has seen a 0.2% increase in unemployment over the past year, but a 0.4% decrease between September and October bringing it down to just 2.3%.

The city of Wausau tied for 17th with several other cities in the state for an unemployment rate of 2.8%. That number is down 0.4% from September, but it is a 0.3% increase from Oct. 2021.

Marathon County as a whole though, ranked fifth in the state with an unemployment rate of 2.3%, tying with Eau Claire, Outagamie, Green, Kewaunee, and La Crosse counties.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s unemployment rates, visit here.

