First Alert Weather: Thanksgivng travel forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year and the forecast starts off with patchy fog for morning travels across North-Central Wisconsin. Low visibilities Wednesday morning will clear after sunrise where fog gradually dissipates. Sunshine for the remainder of Wednesday with warmer highs in the low 40s. Clouds to return for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week. Sunny and quiet Friday and Saturday. (WSAW)

Once fog clears Wednesday morning, expect great holiday travel conditions. Sunshine across the Badger State. Locally, highs near 43. Clouds to increase tonight with lows near 30. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with a chance for a brief snow shower tracking east across the Northwoods in the afternoon. A stray rain shower could fall in Southern Wisconsin during the morning. This will be ahead of a cold front moving through the Midwest. Regardless, if you plan on traveling Thanksgiving Day, this weather maker may only cause minor travel days, if any. Highs near 41.

A chance for light snow to track through the Northwoods Thanksgiving afernoon (WSAW)

No records will be broken this Thanksgiving (WSAW)

Slightly cooler for Black Friday in wake of the cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be warmer near 45. Sunshine Friday and Saturday. A chance for either rain or snow mix to fall Sunday in portions of the Badger State. This could cause travel delays.

