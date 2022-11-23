Diocese of Superior releases list of clergy with substantiated sexual abuse allegations

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WSAW) - Rev. James Powers, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Superior, today released the list of abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

This list of names is the result of three separate clergy file reviews, including one by a private independent security consulting firm, more than a year of meetings, multiple sessions with the Diocesan Review Board, and much prayer and discernment.

The list contains 23 priests and clergy members, including James Kraker who served as a Priest of the Diocese of Superior in the City of Merrill from 1988-1998, David Malsch who served as a Priest of the Diocese of Superior in the City of Tomahawk in the late 80s, and Alan Payne who served as Priest of the Diocese of Superior in the City of Rhinelander in the early 70s. The full list can be found here.

“I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past, but we cannot,” says Bishop Powers. “What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse. I firmly believe that the Diocese of Superior is clearly on the right path in protecting our children.”

The Diocese of Superior remains committed to the protection of minors. Its policies include immediately reporting an abuse allegation to local law enforcement and placing the clergy on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Victims of clergy abuse are strongly urged to report their abuse to local law enforcement and Kathy Drinkwine, Diocesan Coordinator of Assistance, at 715-718-1110, 715-394-0216, and kdrinkwine@catholicdos.org.

