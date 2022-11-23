Deadlines are approaching to get your holiday packages shipped in time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Like millions of Americans, online shoppers who prefer to use websites rather than stand in line to buy their holiday gifts can rest easy knowing their packages will be arriving on time, so long as you get them in the mail on time.

The Postal Service recommends several mailing and shipping dates and classifications to ensure your and your loved one’s gifts will get to their destination by Dec. 25:

Dec. 9 - APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 - APO/FPO/DPO, except in ZIP code 093, USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 - USPS Retail Ground service, First-Class Mail service to include greeting cards, First-Class Package Service up to 15.99 ounces.

Dec. 19 - Priority Mail service

Dec. 22 - Priority Mail Express* service. However, the USPS does not consider this a guaranteed date.

Alaska customers to and from the lower 48:

Dec. 2 - USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 - First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 - Priority Mail Express

Hawaii customers to and from the mainland:

Dec. 17 - First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 - Priority Mail Express

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military or at diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted shipping price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50-per-box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide.

To handle this year’s holiday surge, the Postal Service is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages on Christmas Day for an additional fee in select locations.

You can also ship packages from home by visiting usps.com or with the Click-N-Ship feature on their website.

