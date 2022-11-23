News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused, police say

A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Patricia Del Rio and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care.

The Wallingford Police Department said Brenda Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested Tuesday.

Police said they received a complaint about the daycare in late August, which was also reported to the Department of Children and Families.

Upon further investigation, police found that nine children at the daycare were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

Fornal has been charged with nine counts of risk of injury to child, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, fourth-degree sexual assault, and voyeurism with malice. She is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Freer has been charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Rib Mountain State Park
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

Latest News

Donate at www.shareyourholidays.org
Donations to Share Your Holidays crucial in helping people who use The Neighbors' Place
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Mourners stand along the makeshift memorial to the victims of a weekend mass shooting at a...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail
Police recommend using a ring doorbell camera and installing a motion light to help deter porch...
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season