Brewers trade Renfroe to Angels for 3 pitchers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three pitchers, the team announced on Tuesday.

The #Brewers have acquired RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris from the Angels in exchange for OF Hunter Renfroe. pic.twitter.com/53sDowG543 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 23, 2022

Renfroe was set to be a free agent at the end of the year. In return, pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris will be heading to the Brewers. Junk and Peguero both have major league experience.

“We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field,” General Manager Matt Arnold said. “While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our Major League team in the near future.”

Hunter Renfroe hit 29 homers and drove in 70 runs last season in Milwaukee.

