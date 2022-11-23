News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers trade Renfroe to Angels for 3 pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of...
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three pitchers, the team announced on Tuesday.

Renfroe was set to be a free agent at the end of the year. In return, pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris will be heading to the Brewers. Junk and Peguero both have major league experience.

“We are very thankful to Hunter for all of his contributions, both on and off the field,” General Manager Matt Arnold said. “While he will certainly be missed, this is an opportunity for our group of exciting young outfielders to impact our Major League team in the near future.”

Hunter Renfroe hit 29 homers and drove in 70 runs last season in Milwaukee.

