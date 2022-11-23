Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reach agreement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin today announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities.

Matt Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health, said the agreement will help advance the system’s mission of healing people, promoting health and strengthening communities.

“Our primary focus is always on those we serve,” Heywood said. “I’m pleased we were able to reach an agreement for our patients.”

“Anthem is committed to providing access to high-quality, outcomes driven health care. Our work at Anthem also focuses on affordability and this new agreement helps us achieve that goal,” said Paul Nobile, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We’re pleased to have worked in good faith with Aspirus to ensure those covered by individual and employer-based plans, as well as those we serve in Medicaid and Medicare, can continue to access the care they need.”

Numerous people in central Wisconsin expressed concerns to 7 Investigates after receiving letters from Aspirus and Anthem that they ended their rolling agreement for 2023. Over the last several weeks, the two entities have been in negotiations to come to terms they both can agree on.

Aspirus is one of the two largest sets of providers in the north central region of the state. Anthem told 7 Investigates it has 1.3 million medical members around Wisconsin. It also is the company that provides coverage for federal employees, like postal workers.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.