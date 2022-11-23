News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway

Braelynn Mueller
Braelynn Mueller(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.

Mueller stands 5′6″ tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. In their runaway juvenile alert, authorities said she is believed to be in the Stevens Point area.

Anyone who sees or has contact with Mueller is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or to contact local law enforcement.

In August, the Sheriff’s Office issued two similar alerts for Mueller after she went missing twice over a week’s span. In both those occasions, she was also listed as a runaway.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Rib Mountain State Park
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

Latest News

Macys Parade
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reach agreement
Senior woman baking pies in her home kitchen. Rolling dough using rolling pin.
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
How to spot cognitive decline during the holidays
Spotting signs of cognitive decline in an older adult