2022 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many players shined on the offensive side in north central Wisconsin high school football. Our 62nd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars features 13 of the best.

At quarterback is Marshfield’s Trevor Foemmel, who was the engine behind the Marshfield offense. In the regular season and the postseason, Foemmel had over 1,000 yards passing and over 1,000 yards running for the Tigers.

In the running back room, Wisconsin Rapid’s Leo Brostowitz was a tough player to tackle. He ran for over 1,600 yards this season for the Red Raiders. He also set the school record for most rushing yards in a career with 4,084 yards.

For the state champions, Stratford had a workhorse in Koehler Kilty. As the only junior on the offensive side of the ball, Kilty totaled 1,800 yards in 14 games, including 192 in the state championship game.

Finally, Caden Healy was a touchdown machine for Colby. He scored 20 touchdowns this season, second in the Marawood Conference.

For the wide receivers, the only two-way player on this year’s team is Davin Stoffel. After being named a defensive all-star for the second straight season at linebacker, Stoffel earns his first career honor at wide receiver. The South Dakota commit had 1,000 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns for Mosinee.

In the Valley Football Association, SPASH’s Peyton Pumper shined for the Panthers. The senior had 770 receiving yards on the season.

The last offensive skill position on this year’s team is Athens’ Aiden Janke, who checks in at tight end as the only representative from eight-player football. Janke averaged 17 yards per catch with ten touchdowns.

As for the offensive line, A pair of All-Marawood lineman were featured on the team. First is Colby’s Oscar Zamora, who is the Hornets’ third straight all-star on the line. Next to him is fellow all-conference mate, Edgar’s Brady Stencil.

In the VFA, two unanimous all-conference selections make appearances. Marshfield’s Noah Peterson represents the Tigers and their running attack that averaged 6.7 yards per carry, while conference foe Cayden Kershaw of Wausau West combined his mullet with his ability to block for the fourth-leading rusher in the state, Ray Reineck.

The last player on the line is Medford’s Bryce Sperl, who was a unanimous all-conference selection in the Great Northern Conference.

The last position, but not the least, features Colby’s Tucker Brost, who made 47 out of 52 extra points and had a touchback on 50 percent of his kickoffs.

