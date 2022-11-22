Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus.

Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year.

He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.