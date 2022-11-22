News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

(UW-Platteville)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus.

Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year.

He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
childrens hands make ginger New Years cookies.Preparations for Christmas
Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3
Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season
Hunters harvested 14% more deer in opening weekend than in opening weekend 2021
Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave