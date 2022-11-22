News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts

(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

