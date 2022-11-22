Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sponsoring children for the Crusade for Kids Campaign.

The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have 15 kids on the list.

Donors can choose to pick something from a child’s list or donate money so staff can shop for the kids. Donors and sponsors don’t meet the children. They simply provide the child with presents.

If you are still wanting to sponsor a child please call 715-627-6498.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.