News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3

childrens hands make ginger New Years cookies.Preparations for Christmas
childrens hands make ginger New Years cookies.Preparations for Christmas(123Rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out.

On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road.

The event is for children ages 3 and up. The cost is $20 for one child and $10 per additional child. Children must be potty trained.

Parents are invited to drop off their kids in a safe environment and get some holiday shopping done, take a nap, or just have some quiet time. Certified first aid/CPR staff will be on site. Lunch is provided. There will also be STEM

To register visit http://www.samoset.org/event/grown-ups-day-out-2022/2944320

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave
Antigo Police Department hold "Crusade for Kids" campaign (2021 File)
Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations
Sunrise 7 - Nov. 22, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know - November 22, 2022
Rib Mountain State Park
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks