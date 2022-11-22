Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out.

On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road.

The event is for children ages 3 and up. The cost is $20 for one child and $10 per additional child. Children must be potty trained.

Parents are invited to drop off their kids in a safe environment and get some holiday shopping done, take a nap, or just have some quiet time. Certified first aid/CPR staff will be on site. Lunch is provided. There will also be STEM

To register visit http://www.samoset.org/event/grown-ups-day-out-2022/2944320

