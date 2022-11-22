Popular DC Everest school resource office placed on administrative leave

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - DC Everest Senior High School school resource Officer Frank Wierzbanowski has been placed on administrative leave.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said the leave is due to an internal review for possible policy violations.

A letter sent to parents from the district reads:

“We have been made aware by the Everest Metro Police Department that Everest Metro School Resource Officer Frank Wierzbanowski has been placed on paid leave. We understand our School Resource Officers play an important role in our schools and during Officer Wierzbanowski’s absence we will continue to collaborate with the Everest Metro Police Department to provide our students and staff with the support and resources they need.”

Wierzbanowski began his career as the school liaison officer in 2007. He previously worked as a police officer in southern Florida.

