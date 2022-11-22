Organizations support troops by sending care packages overseas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays can be a stressful and emotional time for military members who are deployed overseas and apart from their families. Military units do what they can to lift spirits, but for anyone who has ever eaten an MRE, that task is easier said than done.

Organizations such as Move America Forward, the USO, Blue Star Mothers, and countless others offer to send care packages to our military members stationed overseas to help deliver supporting words and just as equally important, a little taste of home.

Donations can be made monetarily to any number of support organizations, which allows them to make sponsored donations that include items such as hygiene and consumable products like shampoo, coffee, and non-perishable food. Some organizations even let you send items directly to them to send those items in a care package for you to the men and women overseas.

The Department of Defense does not operate any type of program for the general public to send care packages overseas, so it is advised to contact the various non-DoD sponsored organizations to handle the shipping for you.

To learn more about what items you can and cannot send, or to get in contact with an organization that delivers care packages to military service members overseas, click here.

