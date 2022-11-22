First Alert Weather: Minimal travel delays due to weather ahead for Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Little to no travel delays expected leading up to Thanksgiving. Though, can’t rule out times for minor weather impacts. Additionally, highs quickly warming into the 40s through the weekend.

Minimal travel delays expected in the forecast ahead. Dense fog could develop early Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Light snow and flurry acitivity falling across the Northwoods Tuesday morning. Any travel heading north could feature some slippery streches. Though, accumulations will be fairly minor, around a trace.

Dense fog is possible early Wednesday morning. Poor visibilities will be possible for any traveling done during the morning. Wednesday is the biggest travel day and the weather could cause of few delays for mainly air travel on Wednesday morning. Make sure to turn your low beam headlights when traveling on the road. Intervals of sunshine along with some clouds and milder with highs rising into the low 40s. If you plan on traveling out west towards the Central Plains, you may encounter some snow.

A weather maker arrives Thanksgiving Day, but won’t be too impressive. A cold front will swipe through the Midwest, trying to spark scattered rain or snow showers in parts. This weather maker could feature a risk of rain mixing and changing to periods of snow across the Badger State. Regardless, this weather maker may only cause minor travel days if you plan on traveling Thanksgiving Day. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 30s.

