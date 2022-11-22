First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday Morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday morning as any holiday travel could be dangerous due to dense fog forming. Our First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for the duration of the fog event across North-Central Wisconsin, between 4 AM and 10 AM at the latest.

Dense fog to form early Wednesday morning on the busiest travel day of the year and can lead to travel delays and accidents (WSAW)

What is fog?

Fog is a cloud that forms at or near the surface. Fog typically forms on clear nights when winds are light and daytime heat is radiated back into the atmosphere. The air above the surface cools and forms water vapor. The water vapor is then condensed into small water droplets, small enough to form a cloud at the surface, thus creating fog.

Why is fog dangerous?

Fog can create many hazardous conditions, especially when traveling. Fog significantly reduces visibilities. On a clear day, visibilities are about 10 statue miles, but when fog forms, visibilities drop as low as a quarter-mile or in some cases, zero miles. This can lead to travel delays and accidents.

Driving in foggy conditions is challenging and dangerous. The lack of visibility makes it difficult for drivers to judge distance and spot hazards on the road such as deer or pedestrians. It can also create optical illusions, causing drivers to misjudge speed and determine if other vehicles are moving. Flight delays are very common on foggy days. Planes are unable to take off and land where fog is dense because the runway is not visible. Taxiing to or from an airport under dense fog is very dangerous.

Dense fog reduces visibilities, causes travel impacts and flight delays (WSAW)

Do you have travel plans for Wednesday morning?

Be patient.

If flying Wednesday morning, make sure to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport. Flight delays are possible out of Central Wisconsin Airport, and other local airports Wednesday morning.

If you must drive in fog, slow down and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination safely.

Increase your following distance to give yourself more time to react in case of sudden stops. Avoid bunching near other drivers.

Use low-beam headlights (you may need to turn these on manually as it may not be automatic). Do not use your high beams as this causes a glare, making it even more difficult to see.

Brake slowly to give other drivers time to react.

If you need to make a lane change, signal your lights early for other drivers.

Avoid passing other cars during times of fog.

Slow down if you must travel in fog, use low beams. Best travel times after 9 AM (WSAW)

Best travel times Wednesday:

Fog will develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Fog will likely begin to form as early as 4 AM Wednesday. Visibilities will slowly improve after sunrise if no clouds in the sky form. Fog will slowly dissipate after 7 AM, but clear up fully between 8-9 AM Wednesday. If clouds hover over an area of fog, the fog may not clear until 10 AM at the latest.

If you must get on the road early, consider traveling before fog forms Wednesday morning. Otherwise, hitting the road when fog clears between 8 AM and 9 AM would be best.

