Experts reveal workplace factors that could be increasing staff turnover

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many factors to consider when it comes to staff turnover, but while some may be inevitable such as retirement, a change in career, or even moving away, others can be controlled.

Employee well-being experts Loopin have highlighted six of the major factors in the workplace that could lead to a high staff turnover, from lack of opportunities and purpose, to overworked employees, all of which contribute to huge employee turnover costs.

Providing little to no opportunity for employees to progress can cause them to feel stuck in their roles and feel as though their hard work and commitment aren’t recognized. A different company that can offer a role of higher authority will eventually become more appealing after a long time in the same role, not only for income but to further demonstrate their skills.

Offering feedback to employees is a small implementation that can go far in employee retention. Not only does it show recognition, but it’s also a huge factor that can help them succeed. Regular one-on-ones are an excellent opportunity to provide feedback, as it gives employees the chance to address any areas they are particularly struggling in.

Micromanagement can have huge implications that can drive employees away. Not only does it limit creativity, but it also implies that you don’t trust employees to make the right decisions on their own. Micromanagement can also lead to burnout, which not only affects productivity and company success, but the employee will likely consider joining a company that offers a more supportive approach to management.

Flexible working options offer a practical solution for employees. It can help those using unreliable public transport, those who need to take their children to school, or those with pets, to name a few. Implementing flexible working options where employees can be more autonomous and set their own schedules offers a healthier work-life balance.

Of course, there may be times when employees will have additional responsibilities. Particularly when companies make significant redundancies, resulting in employees having a bigger workload. However, managers must monitor the workload of all employees and find ways to protect them from burnout and stress caused by unavoidable workloads. However, employees must have enough work and understand their contribution to the makeup of the organization’s overall mission, vision, and success.

Free lunches and table football are great, but they barely scratch the surface when it comes to creating a culture where employees feel appreciated, cared for, and understood. If employees feel their work is not valued and their contributions go unnoticed, they are likely to lack motivation and may consider leaving their current role for a job that is more rewarding and enjoyable.

A spokesperson from Loopin says, “It’s vital that employers consider the reasons for high employee turnover, particularly if they are due to factors that can be prevented in the future. This requires spotting signs at the earliest opportunity and having a true understanding of employee concerns.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.