Boulder Junction public library hosts holiday book walk

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boulder Junction Public Library will be offering a Holiday Book Walk beginning Nov. 25 in conjunction with the town’s Christmas Walk. The book walk will be spread out at locations throughout downtown Boulder Junction and will be taken down after the holidays.

A Book Walk is a fun, educational activity that places certain pages of a children’s story along a popular walking route in a community. Conceived as a way to inspire parents, teachers, and caregivers to take young children out of doors for physical activity and to learn, a Book Walk helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity for both adults and children.

The library will have laminated 2-page spreads of the book in business windows or mounted on stands outside the business. The Holiday Book Walk will begin at the library’s Reading Garden. On each 2-page spread, there will be directions to the next book pages. The library will also have copies of the Book Walk map.

“The book the library has chosen for the Holiday Book Walk is Little Red Sleigh by Erin Guendelsberger. The Little Red Sleigh has one big dream; to one day become Santa’s big red sleigh! Little Red Sleigh is a heartwarming children’s Christmas book you’ll want to read again and again. Full of winter joy and holiday magic, this charming Christmas story will remind readers of all ages that no dream is out of reach if you believe,” says Library Director Cherie Sanderson, Boulder Junction Public Library.

For more information visit the library website here. If you have any questions about the Holiday Book Walk, please call the library at 715-385-2050.

