News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
Melissa Wright
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash
FILE - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's...
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe