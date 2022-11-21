News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion

Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates
(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released Monday from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers, a Democrat reelected to a second term earlier this month, will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money. Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, including cutting income taxes for the middle class by 10%. Republicans summarily rejected the idea as a campaign ploy.

Evers will submit a two-year state spending plan in February. The Legislature will then rework the plan and pass it likely in June or July. Evers can make some changes through his partial veto power, but he signed nearly everything Republicans proposed into law in the past two budgets.

Monday's report from Evers' Department of Administration said the state is in the strongest fiscal condition in its history and called the projected surplus “remarkable.”

The report summarizes state agency budget requests for funding over the next two years. If all requests are approved, which never happens, the report said spending would increase 7.9% in the 2023-2024 budget year and another 2.5% the next year.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson (17) leaps into the arms of C.J. Goetz (98) as they celebrate their...
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
Preston Cole (Source: Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine)
Head of Wisconsin DNR Preston Cole retiring
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Rodgers, Packers can’t rally again as playoff hopes fade