Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to generous donors, The Salvation Army of Wausau will be serving free Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings on Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

There have been rumors from elves that an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Klaus may make an appearance. Everyone in the area is welcome to join.

The meals will be served at the Salvation Army’s Family Services Center located at 202 Callon Street in Wausau.

