Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -

For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights.

Volunteers have been hard at work since October.

There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display or get out and walk through the zoo to see a different set of lights.

There is no admission to get into the Winter Wonderland. However, a donation of either cash or canned goods is encouraged. Part of the goal of Winter Wonderland is to contribute to food pantries from around the area. The Rotary Winter Wonderland has helped food pantries as far north as Phillips and as far south as Adams County.

The Rotary Winter Wonderland is open every day from 5-9 p.m. The light show runs through Dec. 31.

The zoo is located at 608 W 17th St. in Marshfield.

