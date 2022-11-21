Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Being in business for nearly four decades, Rogalla’s has plenty of experience helping people find the right Christmas tree. Where the atmosphere has never changed.

“You can just feel the happiness,” says Dan Rogalla, Owner, Rogalla’s Choose and Cut Christmas Trees. “People come out here, they come out, they run around, some people will spend three or four hours out here. They have to look at every tree, they could roam around.”

Rogalla’s has hundreds of trees available for people to come by and cut down. The farms has 12 different types of trees available, such as frasers, spruces, pines, and more. Providing plenty of options for people to choose from.

“We like it,” says Curtis Cooley, Wausau resident. “It’s pretty good all the way around, there’s no big open areas, area between the things that hang the ornaments so they don’t lay in the next row of branches.”

It’s one thing to find yourself the right Christmas tree, it’s another to find the right spot for it.

“We had that discussion just a few steps earlier,” says Cooley. “We’ll put it in the kitchen living room area we have.”

Rogalla’s is a family business, where Dan works with his wife, daughters, and even grandkids to keep things running.

But as the family business has been around for decades, so has his loyal customers.

“Somebody came out here a few years back and they brought their six-year old son. They came out and said well we don’t live here anymore, but we had to come out because when I was six years old, my parents brought me out here,” says Rogalla.

It’s a long-standing tradition that has provided plenty of smiles in time or the holiday season.

“This is something we have to do every year,” says Cooley. “We usually go thanksgiving week, somewhere in that week.”

“We’ve been doing it a long time and hopefully we’ve put a lot of good memories into the community,” says Rogalla.

All trees at Rogalla’s are the same price at $30 each. They also offer free pony rides for all kids that stop by.

The farm is located on 2004 N 60th Ave in Wausau. For more information about the farm, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.