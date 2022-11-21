Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep Area Teens Safe, a homeless shelter for teens in Marathon County, received a $2,400 donation from Prevail Bank. The funds will be utilized to purchase multiple Chromebooks so its youth residents are able to complete homework and apply for jobs.

“We are proud to support KATS,” says Prevail Bank’s Branch Manager of Wausau Jarrod Spinnato. “We’re a community bank that is passionate about economic development, financial stability, and the health, welfare, and growth of individuals, families, and businesses. No child should be living on the street.”

“KATS is a home-style shelter,” said Kathleen Buckli, Director of the Wausau-based organization. “Our mission is to keep teens off the street to decrease the risk for trafficking and drug addiction, and to offer the services they need to succeed. Prevail Bank’s $2,400 donation will certainly assist us in that mission. We are very appreciative.”

The KATS youth shelter and care facility is called Hillcrest House. It provides safe and secure housing, meals, case management including connection to mentorship and academic support, and other community services for kids ages 12-17 in central Wisconsin. The shelter serves as a safe haven for up to 20 or more days while staff work to secure a long-term, safe living environment for the teens.

The Charitable Contributions program of Prevail Bank is available for local non-profits that help local people in need, especially those with low-to-moderate incomes; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhance the standard of living of those less fortunate. Seventeen other nonprofits were awarded donations this fall by Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions Committee and they are continuously looking for ways to give back, help their customers pursue their dreams, and make things better in central Wisconsin.

If an organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, go here.

Prevail Bank presented the not-for-profit organization, KATS, a $2,400 to purchase multiple Chromebooks so their teen-aged residents can complete their homework and apply for jobs. (Prevail Bank)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.