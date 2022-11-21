News and First Alert Weather App
Kwik Trip announcing leadership change

(Kwik Trip, Inc.)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and President, Donald Zietlow is retiring as of Dec. 31.

Zietlow attributes the success of Kwik Trip to his coworkers and employees, but it has been his leadership that has brought substantial growth and innovation to the company. Now with more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, he is considered to be one of the leaders in the convenience store industry.

During his tenure, Zietlow was the driving force behind sharing 40% of the pre-tax profits with all of his coworkers and Kwik Trip’s successful food programs. The company has grown its vertically integrated Support Center in La Crosse under his leadership including major capital investments in multiple distribution centers.

His son, Scott Zietlow, who is Chair of the Board of Kwik Trip and retiring from his own role as professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care, and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, will become the next President and CEO. “I am honored to follow my dad’s legacy of guiding Kwik Trip. We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations, and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright,” said Zietlow.

Tom Reinhart has been appointed COO and Jeff Wrobel has been appointed CFO as part of the company’s new leadership team.

