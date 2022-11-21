The Hannah Center helping women in crisis

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids.

In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according to the program coordinator who says they have a longstanding waitlist. It helps women and mothers get back on their feet. “I never thought there was even anything like this,” says Britany White, a mother staying at the Hannah Center.

After being incarcerated, White says the Hannah Center has turned her life around, “Mostly I’ve noticed there is a lot of love in the house. Just in the last couple of weeks, I don’t fear of losing a place to live or have to wonder what I’m going to do the next day. everything that I need is provided here.” White said the center allows her time to bond with her newborn baby by providing the necessities like food and stuff for her baby.

Marshfield Hannah Center Program Coordinator Karen Mundt said when women and children come in the door they can expect a warm welcome. That’s exactly what White says she and her baby got when they arrived just over a month ago.

For 30 years the center has been helping women struggling with domestic violence, incarceration, homelessness any type of crisis. While they help around 20 women a year who often stay several months to a year, Mundt said there is still more demand for help. There’s a longstanding waitlist to get in. “Places like this are really short and there is a real demand for it,” said Mundt.

Hannah’s closet is where she gets her baby clothes. It consists of rooms packed full of donated baby clothing. Financial strain has been impacting families’ ability to clothe their babies. Mundt said anyone in need can come and get clothing for their baby.

While taking care of babies is crucial, Mundt said it’s also important to make sure mothers also feel supported. Mundt said she creates deep bonds with women staying.

“We have one that just got a different job this morning and she called to let me know and she was just beaming because it was a raise of over four dollars an hour. so when we’re the first people they call when they have good news to share. I mean, that’s the reward,” said Mundt.

“I know that my life will get better from here and I’m glad that I came here,” said White.

Donations completely run the Hannah Center, they receive zero federal funding. If you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to 212 E 3rd St. Marshfield WI, 54449.

Please specify if you would like your donation to go toward the Wisconsin Rapids expansion or the existing Hannah Center Marshfield location.

You can learn more about The Hannah Center here.

