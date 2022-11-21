News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She had a daughter who marched in the parade and witnessed the incident. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade killing five people and injuring several more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy.

On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.

A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement recognizing the solemn anniversary of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

“One year ago today, Wisconsinites who joined together to celebrate at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were senselessly attacked. Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving.

“In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild. Thank you to the law enforcement officers, other first responders, and members of the community who put the safety of others first and responded to this tragedy with true heroism.”

Last week, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He will spend life in prison without the chance of parole.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
The Rotary Winter Wonderland
Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday
Gas prices down in most areas of the state
AAA Tow to Go
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ For Thanksgiving weekend