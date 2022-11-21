Gas prices down in most areas of the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.

The lowest prices in the state are currently in Wisconsin’s larger metropolitan areas. Drivers will pay less in Kenosha, Rock, Waukesha, and La Crosse counties. The prices in those areas is $3-$3.20. Prices are currently highest in most of Wisconsin’s northern counties. Drivers in those areas can expect to pay $3.50 to $3.60.

AAA reported last week Wisconsin saw the most significant decrease nationally in gas prices at 24 cents.

