News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gas prices down in most areas of the state

(Gray)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.

The lowest prices in the state are currently in Wisconsin’s larger metropolitan areas. Drivers will pay less in Kenosha, Rock, Waukesha, and La Crosse counties. The prices in those areas is $3-$3.20. Prices are currently highest in most of Wisconsin’s northern counties. Drivers in those areas can expect to pay $3.50 to $3.60.

AAA reported last week Wisconsin saw the most significant decrease nationally in gas prices at 24 cents.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

The Rotary Winter Wonderland
Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday
AAA Tow to Go
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ For Thanksgiving weekend
Top toys for holiday gift ideas
Fleet Farm Toys with Katie Mechelke and Tracy Scheel
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 21st, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 21st, 2022