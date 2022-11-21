Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas.

And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022.

“Toyland is one of the biggest events at Fleet Farm. It’s the biggest assortment of toys in the area. We are best known for our farm toys, of course. Tractors of all sizes and colors. Everything from little bitty up to [big] tractors. Any tractor that your little one’s heart desires,” said Katie Mechelke.

Tracy Scheel from Fleet Farm said if you need some ideas, STEM toys are very popular.

“Like growing crystals. Getting your hands dirty... making slime worms. These are really hot sellers this year,” said Scheel.

Mechelke said you can never go wrong with toy staples like Legos and building blocks.

“We have the wonderful City Sets, the dinosaurs, the Lego Friends. Any interest you have, Lego probably makes a set for it,” Mechelke said.

Melissa and Doug also a number of fun and creative toys this holiday season. The company offers a play ice cream stand and dress-up clothes for boys and girls. And if you feeling a little overwhelmed by all the choices, you can never wrong with a giftcard.

