News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide

Fleet Farm Toys with Katie Mechelke and Tracy Scheel
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas.

And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022.

“Toyland is one of the biggest events at Fleet Farm. It’s the biggest assortment of toys in the area. We are best known for our farm toys, of course. Tractors of all sizes and colors. Everything from little bitty up to [big] tractors. Any tractor that your little one’s heart desires,” said Katie Mechelke.

Tracy Scheel from Fleet Farm said if you need some ideas, STEM toys are very popular.

“Like growing crystals. Getting your hands dirty... making slime worms. These are really hot sellers this year,” said Scheel.

Mechelke said you can never go wrong with toy staples like Legos and building blocks.

“We have the wonderful City Sets, the dinosaurs, the Lego Friends. Any interest you have, Lego probably makes a set for it,” Mechelke said.

Melissa and Doug also a number of fun and creative toys this holiday season. The company offers a play ice cream stand and dress-up clothes for boys and girls. And if you feeling a little overwhelmed by all the choices, you can never wrong with a giftcard.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Thanksgiving Travel
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
Police lights generic.
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy