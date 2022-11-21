News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather leading up to Turkey Day

Great travel weather across the midwest Monday through Wednesday. Rain and snow on Thanksgiving day will lead to minor travel impacts.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Great weather for any holiday traveling taking place over the next 3 days. A Thanksgiving weather maker on the way.

Mostly sunny with a high near freezing Monday. Breezy northwest winds throughout the day will allow for a wind chill in the 20s. Some snow flakes could fall in northern Wisconsin Monday, but much of the Badger State to remain dry.

Temperatures warming through Wednesday. Increasing clouds heading into Tuesday with some sunshine peeking out by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday is the biggest travel day and the weather will still be in our favor. Intervals of sunshine along with some clouds and milder with highs rising into the low 40s. If you plan on traveling out west towards the Central Plains, you may encounter some snow.

A weather maker arrives Thanksgiving Day, but won’t be too impressive. A cold front will swipe through the Midwest, trying to spark scattered rain or snow showers in parts. This weather maker could feature a risk of rain mixing and changing to periods of snow across the Badger State. Regardless, this weather maker may only cause minor travel days if you plan on traveling Thanksgiving Day. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs remain in the mid to upepr 30s heading into Black Friday and next weekend. No weather makers expected.

